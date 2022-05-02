Ukraine War To Have No Winner, All Sides Will Suffer Losses: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the conflict in Ukraine will not have any winners and all sides will suffer losses.

In a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Modi said India is on the side of peace in the ongoing war in Ukraine and that India has called for cessation of hostilities from the beginning of the conflict and has stressed in dialogue as the only solution to the crisis.

He said, "We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace."

Modi also spoke of the global disruptions caused by the conflict. He said, "Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are sky rocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened."

Modi said that the effect of this on developing and poor countries will be much more. He added that India is also concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

On his part, Scholz said Russia has violated the UN charter by attacking Ukraine. He said he has also invited Modi for G-7 summit in Germany.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. He has held one-on-one talks with Scholz as well as delegation level talks, which were also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishaknar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Modi and Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which were also attended by Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Modi's next stops in Europe will be Denmark and France. In Denmark, Modi will participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark. The visit will include talks talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II. In France, Modi will meet President Emmanuel Macron. The two countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)