Home National

Uddhav Thackeray Vows Revenge Against Detractors

Maharashtra: Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 4:42 pm

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the Election Commission's move to freeze the 'Shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol has angered his party workers who will teach their detractors a lesson.

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

In an order on the dispute in the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission allotted 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name for the Thackeray faction, and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) as the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June this year after a revolt led by Shinde against the party leadership. Shinde later became the chief minister with the BJP's support.

On Wednesday, addressing his party workers from Uran in neighbouring Raigad district, Thackeray said their organisation will brave all attempts to destroy it and emerge stronger. 

"We will teach our detractors a befitting lesson. Our boiling blood will ensure our detractors are taught a lesson," he said.

Thackeray further said there will be a Shiv Sena "wave" and "we will have a chief minister from our party" in near future.

He urged the party workers to ensure the awareness about their new poll symbol 'mashaal' reaches every household.

"We have to prepare for elections - from the gram panchayat to the Lok Sabha," he said.

The Election Commission had barred both the factions from using the name 'Shiv Sena' and the election symbol 'bow and arrow' in order to place the rival groups on an even keel and to protect their rights and interests ahead of the November 3 bypoll to Andheri East Assembly seat in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)
 

