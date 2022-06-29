Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uddhav Thackeray Govt Renames Aurangabad As Sabhajinagar, Osmamabad As Dharashiv Amid Political Crisis

Maharashtra: The cabinet meeting chaired by the beleaguered CM Uddhav Thackeray also approved the naming of upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after farmer leader late D B Patil.

undefined
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:04 pm

As the fate of the Maharashtra government hangs in balance, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar, and that of Osmanabad city as Dharashiv.

The decision on the emotive issue of renaming of the historical central Maharashtra city of Aurangabad came even as the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling MVA coalition, is facing a rebellion by majority of its MLAs.

The cabinet meeting chaired by the beleaguered Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also approved the naming of upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after farmer leader late D B Patil.

Interestingly,  state planning agency CIDCO had earlier  proposed to name the Navi Mumbai airport after late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. 

Related stories

Shiv Sena Workers Take Out March In Solidarity With Uddhav Thackeray In Nagpur

Explained: What Is The Floor Test For Uddhav Thackeray In Maharashtra? All You Need To Know

He Left 52 MLAs, Quit Official Residence, But Not Ready To Leave NCP Chief: Rebel MLA On Uddhav Thackeray

After the Shiv Sena broke off its alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form MVA government, the BJP had often reminded the Sena of its own old demand to rename Aurangabad, which derived its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Congress, which is a junior partner in the MVA government, demanded in the cabinet meeting  that Pune city be named as Jijau Nagar, after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother, and Mumbai Trans Harbour link between Sewree and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai be named for former chief minister late A R Antulay. But these demands were apparently not considered. 

Congress had backed the demand to name Navi  Mumbai Airport after D B Patil.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Rename Aurangabad Sabhajinagar Osmamabad Dharashiv Navi Mumbai International Airport D B Patil Shiv Sena Rebellion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In