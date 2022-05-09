Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Of Family Charred To Death, Two Others Get Critical Burns In Road Accident

The car turned into a fireball with all the victims trapped inside after hitting a railing over a drain on the National Highway-27 opposite Hadoti panorama museum in Baran city, police said on Monday.

Two Of Family Charred To Death, Two Others Get Critical Burns In Road Accident
Two of family charred to death, two others get critical burns in road accident

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:02 pm

A 38-year-old man and his two-and-a-half-year-old nephew were charred to death and two others of the family suffered critical burns after the car they were travelling in hit a wall and caught fire in the Baran district near here. The car turned into a fireball with all the victims trapped inside after hitting a railing over a drain on the National Highway-27 opposite Hadoti panorama museum in Baran city, police said on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota–Bundi MP Om Birla expressed grief over the tragedy and offered his condolence to the aggrieved family. Manish Choudhary, a resident of Kansuwa village in Kota was returning home in a car with his nephew Anirudh, elder brother’s wife Laxmi, 30, and cousin Sagar, 24, on Sunday night when the vehicle met the accident, Baran Circle Officer Manoj Gupta said.

Related stories

Fashion Influencer Ritu Pamnani Is Breaking Trends With Her Outstanding Style

MP Khargone Violence: 3 Main Accused Arrested; 182 People Held So Far In 72 Cases

Fat Cat Killer Set To Launch Under The Ticker Symbol 'KILLER'

A company-fitted CNG car, it immediately caught fire, trapping its occupants, prompting the nearby villagers to launch a rescue operation, Gupta said, adding the villager managed to pull out Laxmi and Sagar after breaking the car’s window pan but could not save the two others. After pulling the four out of the car, police, which had reached the spot by then, rushed them to the hospital where Choudhary and Anirudh were declared “brought dead” and Laxmi and Sagar were admitted for the treatment.

The four were returning after attending the engagement ceremony of Sagar at Kheruna village in the Kishanganj subdivision of Baran district. The victims’ bodies were handed over to the family members, the circle officer said, adding police are investigating the matter further.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Death Accidents Casualties Kota, Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star