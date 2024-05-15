National

Two Brothers Held For Manhandling, Abusing Police Official

Two brothers from Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district have been arrested for allegedly manhandling and abusing a police sub-inspector

File Photo
Two brothers from Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district | File Photo
Two brothers from Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district have been arrested for allegedly manhandling and abusing a police sub-inspector (PSI), an official said on Wednesday.

The accused duo, identified as Parshuram Arumugam Ganapati and Silam Arumugam Ganapati, was held on Tuesday for the incident that occurred during the intervening night of May 13 and 14, they said.

"The victim, aged 37, was on duty at the Bhayandar police station when a man came there around 12.30 am on Tuesday with a complaint that he was being beaten up. The PSI attended to the complainant and sent him for medical treatment," an official said.

The PSI directed his subordinates to bring the accused to the police station. When the siblings were brought there some time later, they started abusing the police official. They pulled him by his collar, abused him and warned him of dire consequences, the official said.

Other staffers at the police station pinned down the siblings, who were later arrested, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the PSI, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 353 (use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty), 504 (intentionally insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

