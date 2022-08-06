TRS Leader K T Rama Rao Slams PM's Comments On 'Freebie Culture'

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced opposition to "freebie culture" but is okay with “waiving off" huge loans taken by corporates.

Rama Rao, who interacted with Twitter users, was responding to a query as to how he saw Modi blaming freebies. "It is a matter of perspective and priorities. PM Modi is opposed to helping the poor (calls it Revdi) but is okay waiving off Rs 12 lakh crore of loans to corporates. That's his style," he said.

He also said changing the display picture on social media (on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) would not help but growth in the nation's GDP would make the country achieve progress, according to a release from Rama Rao's office on the interaction.

Responding to a query about protocol not being followed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad, he said there is no such thing and that the Chief Minister need not receive a PM when the latter is on an unofficial visit.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, responded to another question on increase in GST on certain items, saying the GST Council is merely an advisory body. BJP enjoys "brute majority" in the GST Council, he said.

Rama Rao, who is Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and other departments, said the under-construction Secretariat would be ready, hopefully, by Dussehra this year.

On a possible bypoll to Munugode assembly segment following the decision of sitting Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy to resign from his membership of the Assembly, Rama Rao said the byelection should be declared first.

The Munogode bypoll would be just another election and what would it change, he asked. On the sewage system in Hyderabad, he said the SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Plan) is ongoing and it will bring about a perceptible change in the city upon completion.

(With PTI Inputs)