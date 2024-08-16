'Trespasser' Held For Molestation Bid On Woman House Surgeon At Coimbatore Medical College

Amid nationwide uproar over the doctor rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata, an alleged attempt to molest a woman house surgeon at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital of Tamil Nadu sparked a spontaneous protest by around 150 house surgeons practising under the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship.
The house surgeons staged a sit-in protest in front of the Dean’s office from Thursday demanding safety of their female colleagues.
The man involved in the act was taken into custody by the police following intervention by the hospital authorities, news agency PTI cited a senior medical officer as saying.
The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday between the administrative block and the centenary building housing the surgeon's hostel, when she walked to a two-wheeler parking lot to take her scooter, police said.
She managed to push the molester down and escaped, police said.
Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean Dr Nirmala said an "unknown trespasser" attempted to misbehave with one of the female trainees at around 9.30 pm Wednesday when she was about to ride her vehicle.
"The incident was immediately brought to the administration’s attention and it was reported to the police who detained the man," Dr Nirmala said.
The CMCH authorities took up the case of inadequate lighting on campus with the Public Works Department and the administration was taking all steps to ensure women's safety on campus, she said, adding that the rea gate of the facility was closed recently to prevent trespassers from entering.
Police said cases under Section 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act were registered against the suspect.