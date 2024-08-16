National

'Trespasser' Held For Molestation Bid On Woman House Surgeon At Coimbatore Medical College

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean Dr Nirmala said an "unknown trespasser" attempted to misbehave with one of the female trainees at around 9.30 pm Wednesday when she was about to ride her vehicle.

Coimbatore medical college hospital rg kar kolkata rape case
The incident comes close on the heels of the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical Hospital. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid nationwide uproar over the doctor rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata, an alleged attempt to molest a woman house surgeon at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital of Tamil Nadu sparked a spontaneous protest by around 150 house surgeons practising under the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship.

The house surgeons staged a sit-in protest in front of the Dean’s office from Thursday demanding safety of their female colleagues.

The man involved in the act was taken into custody by the police following intervention by the hospital authorities, news agency PTI cited a senior medical officer as saying.

ALSO READ | 'Hard To Believe Cops Had No Clue': HC's Stern Talk On RG Kar Hospital Vandalism By 7,000-Strong Mob

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday between the administrative block and the centenary building housing the surgeon's hostel, when she walked to a two-wheeler parking lot to take her scooter, police said.

She managed to push the molester down and escaped, police said.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday between the administrative block and the centenary building housing the surgeon's hostel, when she walked to a two-wheeler parking lot to take her scooter, police said.

She managed to push the molester down and escaped, police said.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean Dr Nirmala said an "unknown trespasser" attempted to misbehave with one of the female trainees at around 9.30 pm Wednesday when she was about to ride her vehicle.

"The incident was immediately brought to the administration’s attention and it was reported to the police who detained the man," Dr Nirmala said.

x

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean Dr Nirmala said an "unknown trespasser" attempted to misbehave with one of the female trainees at around 9.30 pm Wednesday when she was about to ride her vehicle.

"The incident was immediately brought to the administration’s attention and it was reported to the police who detained the man," Dr Nirmala said.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean Dr Nirmala said an "unknown trespasser" attempted to misbehave with one of the female trainees at around 9.30 pm Wednesday when she was about to ride her vehicle.

"The incident was immediately brought to the administration’s attention and it was reported to the police who detained the man," Dr Nirmala said.

The CMCH authorities took up the case of inadequate lighting on campus with the Public Works Department and the administration was taking all steps to ensure women's safety on campus, she said, adding that the rea gate of the facility was closed recently to prevent trespassers from entering.

Police said cases under Section 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act were registered against the suspect.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. AJA Vs PAN, UEL Qualifier: Watch Comical Brian Brobbey Misses In Epic Penalty Shoot Out
  2. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  3. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  4. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  5. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB, State Police Over Hospital Demolition, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  2. Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Polls Are A Fight To Protect Maharashtra's Self-Respect, Says Uddhav
  3. Massive Reshuffle In Jammu & Kashmir Police, Intelligence Wing Gets New Chief
  4. 'Hard To Believe Cops Had No Clue': HC's Stern Talk On RG Kar Hospital Vandalism By 7,000-Strong Mob
  5. In Kashmir, Political Parties Hopeful As EC Prepares For Releasing Poll Dates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
  2. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  5. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
US News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
World News
  1. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
  2. Pakistan Reports First Mpox Case Of 2024 As Saudi Arabia Returnee Tests Positive
  3. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  4. After Kursk, Ukraine Claims To Have Taken 'Full Control' Of Russian Town Sudzha
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
Latest Stories
  1. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  2. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB, State Police Over Hospital Demolition, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  4. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry