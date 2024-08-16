National

Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 12-Hour Bandh In Bengal, Delhi RDAs' Protest March Today As Stir Expands; IMA's Mega Strike Tomorrow

Kolkata Rape Case LIVE Updates: Uproar continues over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was found dead at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata last Friday, where miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency Ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD), amid a night protest in the city that began Wednesday against the incident.

16 August 2024
16 August 2024
Police use tear gas during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 PTI
Kolkata Rape Case LIVE Updates: Nationwide outrage continues with expanding protests over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was found dead at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata last Friday, where miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency Ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD), amid a night protest in the city that began Wednesday against the incident. The Indian Medical Association on Thursday night announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder and the subsequent vandalism at the facility. Essential services will be maintained and casualty wards operational, the medical body said in a statement. Meanwhile, BJP's women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence demanding her resignation over the rape and murder case and vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
LIVE UPDATES

Kolkata News LIVE: Bengal LoP Seeks CAPF Cover For RG Kar Hospital

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the Director of CBI regarding the vandalism that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and sought the deployment of CAPF to "prevent further destruction of evidence".

Kolkata Rape Case: Protests, Rallies Grow, Mamata To Take To Streets Tomorrow 

Kolkata is set for protests and rallies today, August 16, with BJP's women's wing holding a candlelight rally to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence demanding her resignation over the rape and murder of the trainee woman doctor and vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also hit the streets on Saturday, August 17, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the trainee doctor's rape-murder case.

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case News: All RDAs Of Delhi's AIIMS, SJH, MAMC To Conduct Protest March Today

Representatives of Resident Doctor's Associations (RDAs), including that of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College, have decided that all RDAs across Delhi will conduct a joint protest march on August 16 from 2 PM at Nirman Bhavan against the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Grills 5 RG Kar Hospital Doctors

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday interrogated five doctors of the hospital, its former medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP), principal and the head of the Chest Department where the victim's body was found, an official said.

The CBI also spoke to the officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, under the jurisdiction of which the hospital is located.

The investigators have sought details of Civic Volunteer Sanjay Roy's call detail record and mobile tower location, among others. He was arrested after the victim's body was found on Friday.

Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: CBI Visits House Of Trainee Doctor Victim

Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited the residence of the doctor who was raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital, and spoke to her parents as a part of their investigation, an official said.

The investigators took note of the time they received the call from the hospital, informing them about the death of their daughter, he said.

The officers also asked them about their daughter's friends, and whether she complained of any problems at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was a postgraduate trainee doctor, he added.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames Oppositon For Hospital Vandalism 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused opposition parties of being behind the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

CM Mamata Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble.

"Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against students or agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties which are trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video, you will get to see what happened," the chief minister said.

RG Kar Medical College News: About The Vandalism Incident

Massive vandalism was witnessed in the emergency, staffers' room, changing room for nurses and medicine store of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital during a protest in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said, adding almost all the CCTV cameras were also broken.

A portion of the seminar hall, where the woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, was vandalised and doors were damaged.

Thousands of women from all walks of life gathered across West Bengal at midnight on Wednesday to protest the brutal rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

The social media-driven protests termed 'Reclaim The Night' began at 11:55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and took place in key areas across both small towns and big cities, including multiple locations in Kolkata

Amid the protest, a group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9 protesting.

RG Kar Medical College Vandalism: IMA Announces Nationwide Strike On Aug 17

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday night announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility that took place amid a night protest in the between Wednesday and Thursday.

Essential services will be maintained and casualty wards operational, the medical body said in a statement, adding that out-patient departments (OPD) will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing services.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day (Wednesday night), the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday 17.08.2024 to 6 am Sunday 18.08.2024 for 24 hours," the statement said.

Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Uproar Continues, Protests Expand Beyond Doctors

Uproar continues over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was found dead at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata last Friday, where miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency Ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD), amid a night protest in the city that began Wednesday against the incident.

Meanwhile, the protests have expanded beyond doctors in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case as groups and parties such as The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association have also called for strikes and agitations.

