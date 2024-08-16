National

Big Move By MHA Over Health Care Workers' Safety: 'FIR In 6 Hours'

In a major move amid protests over the Kolkata doctor rape case, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced that Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours in the event of any violence against any healthcare workers.

RG kar medical college
A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 Photo: PTI
In a major move amid protests over the Kolkata doctor rape case, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced that Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours in the event of any violence against any healthcare workers.

The MHA order comes close on the heels of the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical Hospital, outrage over which have snowballed into nationwide protests by doctors and healthcare workers, who have been demanding a Central Protection Act. Kolkata Rape Case Updates

The MHA order said, "Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals. A number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression."

"Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient's attendants," the order said.

In view of the above, the MHA said, "it is stated that in the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident."

ALSO READ | 'Hard To Believe Cops Had No Clue': HC's Stern Talk On RG Kar Hospital Vandalism By 7,000-Strong Mob

A trainee doctor was found dead at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata last Friday, where miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency Ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD), amid a night protest in the city that began Wednesday against the incident.

RG Kar Medical College Vandalism

Massive vandalism was witnessed in the emergency, staffers' room, changing room for nurses and medicine store of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital during a protest in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Almost all the CCTV cameras were also broken, an official said.

A portion of the seminar hall, where the woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, was vandalised and doors were damaged.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Doctor Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Closure Of Non-Emergency Services From 6 AM on Aug 17

Thousands of women from all walks of life gathered across West Bengal at midnight on Wednesday to protest the brutal rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital on Augsut 9.

The social media-driven protests termed 'Reclaim The Night' began at 11:55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and took place in key areas across both small towns and big cities, including multiple locations in Kolkata

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism

Amid the protest, a group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has arrested 19 people over the vandalism of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

