Transportation Comes To Halt In Karnataka As Bus Union Begins Indefinite Strike

Protests erupted across the state after talks with government failed over pending salaries and wage revision

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
KSRTC bus strike in Karnataka
Representative image Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Bus unions in Karnataka go to protest after talks with government fail

  • Demands include payment of pending salaries and wage revisions

  • KSRTC issues notice against protest to its employees

Employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning,  affecting public bus services across the state and leaving passengers in a tough spot.

Buses stopped running from 6.00 am after workers of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) began the  strike, reported ANI.

Reason Of Protest 

The protest comes after talks between the workers' unions and the Karnataka government failed.

The workers are demanding payment of 38 months' salaries that are still not paid to them , a wage revision effective January 1, 2024  opposition to privatization, end to worker harassment, and a demand that company drivers be assigned to electric buses as well.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appealed to the unions to call off the strike.

However, union leaders said they were unhappy with the government's offer to clear only two years of arrears and having got no clear assurance on salary revision.

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation president H V Anantha Subbarao said, "We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want a full 38 months' arrears."  reported PTI

High Courts Decision

Despite the Karnataka High Court issuing an interim stay on the strike, the unions have decided to go ahead with their protest.

The HC had on Monday said that if the entire public transport operation was stalled, people are likely to be put to hardship, and therefore granted the interim stay till Tuesday, awaiting the outcome of negotiations with the government. During the  court hearing, the bench expressed concern over the long-pending wage issues and asked the government about the delay. 

The unions went ahead with the strike despite a court stay against the agitation, pressing multiple demands including wage revision.

Results Of Protest 

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike.

Some buses in the rural areas operated as a few drivers opted to work for the convenience of students to transport  them to their schools, said sources in the transport department.

The transport corporations are learned to have roped in trainee bus drivers to manage the situation.

Bus stands in major cities like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi saw heavy passenger rush, with thousands stranded and struggling to find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

Private bus operators and cab aggregators allegedly increased their prices, seeing an increase in demand  as a result of the strike as passengers turned to them to reach their destinations.

Some passengers complained that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in Bengaluru taking advantage of the protest. 

The Government issued warning for disciplinary action against the employees of KSRTC who are taking part in the protest, KSRTC MD Akram Pasha said, circulars enforcing no work no pay policy have been issued and that the transportation is an essential service under the Karnataka Essential Services Management Act. BMTC MD R Ramachandran added, “Since BMTC provides essential services, employees are urged not to take part in the strike” reported, Times of India.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
