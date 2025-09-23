International

Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators filled the streets of Italy on Monday, denouncing the war in Gaza and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government for refusing to recognise a Palestinian state. The nationwide “Let’s Block Everything” strike, organised by trade unions, brought cities from Rome to Milan and Turin to a standstill, with transport, schools, and ports disrupted.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_1
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

Protesters clash with riot police as they participate in a demonstration part of a nation-wide protest and general strike against the war in Gaza, in Milan.

2/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_2
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Marco Ottico/Lapresse via AP

Protesters enter Central Station during clashes with police after the strike march in support of Palestine, in Milan, Italy.

3/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_3
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Marco Ottico/LaPresse via AP

Protesters clash with riot police as they participate in a demonstration part of a nation-wide protest and general strike against the war in Gaza, at the central station in Milan.

4/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_4
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Marco Ottico/Lapresse via AP

Protesters enter Central Station during clashes with police after the strike march in support of Palestine, in Milan, Italy.

5/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_5
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Marco Ottico/Lapresse via AP

Protesters enter Central Station during clashes with police after the strike march in support of Palestine, in Milan, Italy.

6/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_6
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

Protesters throw rocks during clashes with riot police as they participate in a demonstration part of a nation-wide protest and general strike against the war in Gaza, in Milan.

7/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_7
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

People participate at a demonstration part of a nation-wide protest and general strike against the war in Gaza, in Rome.

8/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_8
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

People hold banners as they participate at a demonstration part of a nation-wide protest and general strike against the war in Gaza, in Rome.

9/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_9
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "genocide" in Rome during a nation-wide protest and general strike against the war in Gaza.

10/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_10
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Andrea Alfano/LaPresse via AP

People protest during a nationwide transport, port, and school strike against the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, in Turin, Italy.

11/11
Pro-Palestinians nation-wide protest and general strike in Italy over Gaza war_11
Protests in Italy over Gaza war | Photo: Andrea Alfano/LaPresse via AP

People protest during a nationwide transport, port, and school strike against the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, in Turin, Italy.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  4. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  3. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. India, France Review Civil Nuclear Ties, Explore Small and Advanced Modular Reactor Projects

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures