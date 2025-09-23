International

Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators filled the streets of Italy on Monday, denouncing the war in Gaza and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government for refusing to recognise a Palestinian state. The nationwide “Let’s Block Everything” strike, organised by trade unions, brought cities from Rome to Milan and Turin to a standstill, with transport, schools, and ports disrupted.