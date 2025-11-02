KSRTC Offers Free Bus Travel For Cancer Patients Across Kerala

KSRTC introduces free bus travel for cancer patients across Kerala for treatment visits.
Patients must apply online for an RFID card with verified medical documents.
The scheme replaces the earlier 50% fare concession for those visiting RCC.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued an order allowing cancer patients to travel free of cost on its buses for treatment-related journeys to any hospital within the state.
According to PTI, the move follows Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar’s earlier announcement about introducing a similar scheme.
To avail themselves of the benefit, patients must apply for a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card through the website keralartcit.com. Applicants are required to upload a passport-size photograph, a copy of their Aadhaar card, proof of residential address and a certificate from an oncologist.
Once the application is verified by the KSRTC headquarters, the RFID card will be sent to the applicant’s residence by the local unit officer, the order said.
The corporation has also cautioned that legal proceedings will be initiated, and the card cancelled, if any of the submitted medical documents are found to be forged.
Previously, cancer patients travelling to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) were entitled to a 50 per cent concession on KSRTC’s ordinary and city service buses. The new directive extends full fare exemption to all cancer patients seeking treatment anywhere in Kerala, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)