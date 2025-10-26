Telangana Transport Authorities Continue Crackdown On Private Buses After Andhra Pradesh Tragedy

Telangana authorities have launched strict inspections of private buses, booking 14 cases and collecting Rs 46,000 in penalties, following the Andhra Pradesh bus fire.
The Andhra Pradesh bus accident on October 24 killed 19 people after a collision with a two-wheeler, prompting urgent safety measures in Telangana.
Transport authorities in Telangana on Sunday intensified inspections of private buses for violations of safety and fitness norms.
A transport department official told PTI that 14 cases were booked for offences such as inadequate safety measures, and penalties totalling Rs. 46,000 were collected.
The inspections, which began on Saturday morning, were launched following the October 24 bus fire in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 19 lives.
Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said he would meet his counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to devise measures to prevent bus accidents amid heavy inter-state traffic. He warned private bus operators of strict action if they failed to maintain vehicle fitness and comply with statutory regulations.
"The owners should follow rules and ensure that the buses do not overspeed, as private buses are known to travel at high speed," the minister added.
The Andhra Pradesh incident involved a private bus carrying 44 passengers, which collided with a two-wheeler at Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district. Nineteen passengers and a motorcyclist were charred to death, while several others managed to escape the blaze.