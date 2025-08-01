SpiceJet Passengers Stage Protest At Delhi Airport Over Flight Delays

As per reports, the SG 9213 flight was originally scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad from Delhi at 1:10 pm on Thursday. However, it got delayed multiple times.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
SpiceJet Flight
SpiceJet Flight (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
A protest erupted at Delhi airport following the delay of a SpiceJet flight several times. Passengers sat on the floor of the boarding gate as they protested.

Citing passengers' statements, NDTV reported that the SG 9213 flight was originally scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad from Delhi at 1:10 pm on Thursday. However, it got delayed multiple times,

Taking cognisance of the inconvenience, the airline reportedly cited operational glitches as the primary reason behind the delays and said that it was keeping the passengers in the loop by giving them updates about the rescheduled timings. The airline further stated that the delay was also due to prioritising passenger safety.

However, the frustrated travellers expressed their discontent and raised slogans in protest.

Quoting one of the passengers, Vaibhavi Chauhan, NDTV reported that the flight’s departure time was repeatedly changed; first to 3:40 pm, then to 6:40 pm, followed by delays pushing it to 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, and finally 9:30 p.m. It ultimately departed later that night.

“After a lot of pressure from passengers, we were provided some refreshments, but still they were not sure which flight will go to Ahmedabad. I have an exam presentation tomorrow and have to be present in Gandhinagar by morning anyhow", NDTV quoted Chauhan as saying.

“The next flight option they are giving is at 12.30 p.m. tomorrow, which won’t work for me and many others," Chauhan further added.

Published At:
