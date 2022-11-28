Train Hits Children In Punjab, 3 Dies On Spot, 1 Severely Injured

In a shocking incident 3 children of age group between 7-11 years had been crushed by a train near Sri Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab bringing in steep reactions from political circles.

Four children of migrant labourers were playing near the railway track that is close to bridge over Sutlej River when the train rammed into them killing three. The fourth child is severely injured and currently undergoing treatment, says police.

Punjab government has already ordered an enquiry into the tragic incident. Harjot Singh Bains, the school education minister of Punjab government expressed his grief and shock over the incident and said, “In a very sad incident, 3 children have lost their lives in a Rail Accident in Kiratpur Sahib. An enquiry has been ordered. My sincere condolences to the grieved families.”

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his condolences and asked for compensation. “Distraught to hear about the news of a passenger train crushing 4 children causing 3 of them to die on the spot near Sri Kiratpur Sahib today. My condolences are with the family and I urge @PunjabGovtIndia to provide appropriate compensation to the families,” Singh said in a tweet.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sent his prayers to the departed souls and said, “Saddened to hear that 3 kids lost their life in a tragic incident near Kiratpur Sahib where a train crushed them to death when they were crossing a railway track. I pray to Gurusahab to grant peace to the innocent souls and strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss.”

State Congress chief of Punjab Amrinder Singh Raja also showed his solidarities and noted, “Shocked and grieved beyond expression over the tragic death of three children near Kiratpur Sahib who were run over by a train today. My profound condolences to the parents.”

Reportedly, the children belong to migrant workers’ family. Still now, no compensation has been. Declared.