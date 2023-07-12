Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Traffic Resumes On Key Highways In Punjab, Haryana As Rainwater Recedes

Traffic Resumes On Key Highways In Punjab, Haryana As Rainwater Recedes

Floods after monsoon rain in Punjab
Vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab were opened Photo: PTI

PTI

Updated: 12 Jul 2023 9:32 am

Some of the key highways which were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab were opened for vehicular movement, officials said on Tuesday.         

After being temporarily closed for more than 24 hours, the traffic flow for heavy vehicles and SUVs was restored on Tuesday afternoon on the Chandigarh-Ambala NH via Derabassi, the Ambala Police said.          

It also advised light vehicles to use Ambala-Baldev Nagar underpass and take tPanjokhra Sahib-Barwala-Panchkula route. Police said that all kind of vehicular movement, which was disrupted earlier on the NH-44 GT road through Ambala, was started on Tuesday. However, the Ambala-Kaithal-Hisar NH was still closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging, they said.   

The three days of incessant downpour has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, where properties worth crores were damaged, with  Ambala emerging as the worst-hit district.  

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail section was closed as the soil under the rail track was washed away due to flooding near Ghasitpur village in Ambala Cantt, officials said. The Railways cancelled a number of trains on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region.

