Traffic Curbs Imposed On Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Car Hits Kanwariyas

On Saturday, enraged Kanwariyas, who were allegedly hit by a car, dragged out the driver from the vehicle and thrashed him. They also allegedly damaged the car.

Police on Sunday said they have imposed traffic restrictions and beefed up security on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, a day after a car allegedly hit a few Kanwariyas  walking on the road. 

"Arrangements have been made to prevent entry of vehicle on the road from Kadrabad village of Modinagar to every entry point of Ghaziabad district to Meerut road trisection, Mohan nagar, Loni road, link road, UP-Delhi border up to Dilshad garden," said Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra.  

"To ensure this traffic plan, civil and traffic police will keep extra vigil. On the exit point of the mixed population, volunteers of civil societies of that area will help the police and inform any  untoward activity in the area," Mishra said.

One of the videos shows the Kanwariyas raising slogans around the damaged car. - X/@Delhiite_
Meerut: Video Of 'Kanwariyas' Vandalising Car With Occupants Inside Goes Viral

BY Outlook Web Desk

The car owner, identified as Naubahar Singh (40), a native of  Muradnagar, was also in the vehicle when the incident occurred. The driver was driving the car allegedly in an inebriated state and on the wrong side, Mishra said.

The Kanwariyas later blocked the Delhi-Meerut expressway and created a ruckus, which resulted in a traffic jam.

Two companies of Provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at Ganga canal bridge of Muradnagar town, adjacent to Rawali road, and security has been beefed up in other areas of the district as well in view of the sensitive situation after the incident, Mishra added.

