TN Guv, CM Launch Flag Day 2022 Fund Drive

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection for 2022 and a retired professor donated Rs 5 lakh.

The Governor and the Chief Minister launched the Flag Day fund collection drive at Raj Bhavan and Secretariat respectively.

The Governor inaugurated the fund collection for the year by contributing Rs 5 Lakh, a Raj Bhavan release said.

A retired professor, Saraswathi Ramanathan, similarly contributed Rs 5 lakh from her retirement and pension benefits to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in Ravi's presence, who appreciated her for her generous contribution.

In his address to the people through All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, the Governor recalled the supreme sacrifice of the armed forces personnel in defending the nation's territory and ensuring its integrity.

He appealed to the people to stand with the ex-service people through a generous contribution to the fund.

"This will considerably strengthen the Central and State Government’s initiatives and efforts towards the welfare of ex-Servicemen and dependents."

Ravi lauded the kindness of the Tamil Nadu people who contributed generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Stalin inaugurated the fund collection by contributing.

A total of Rs 53.66 crore has been collected this year, a new achievement, which is Rs 10.32 crore more than last year's collection (Rs 43.34 crore), a government press release said. It was the first time that the contribution to the Flag Day Fund from Tamil Nadu exceeded Rs 50 crore.

The Governor released 'Souvenir of Flag Day' published by the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department.

Top officials took part in the Flag Day event, observed on December 7 every year.