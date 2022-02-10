Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Three Women Held For Selling Illicit Liquor In Mumbai

According to the Vakola police official, the women - identified as Rupmani Bai Kadam, Chanabai Dabde and Kalawati Godake - were arrested on Wednesday from the Kalina Kolevery area in suburban Kalina.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 7:54 pm

Police have arrested three women on charges of manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. According to the Vakola police official, the women - identified as Rupmani Bai Kadam, Chanabai Dabde and Kalawati Godake - were arrested on Wednesday from the Kalina Kolevery area in suburban Kalina.

 

During a raid, the police seized illicit liquor from their possession, he said, adding a case was registered against the trio and further investigation was underway.

 

With PTI inputs.

