‘This Rot Has To End’: Bengal Governor Meets Protesting Doctors After RG Kar Hospital Vandalised

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants.
Bose spoke to junior doctors at the hospital, assuring them of justice and support. "I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," he told the students.
The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department, where vandalism took place the previous night.
Unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the rape and murder of the doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital. A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.
The Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate transfer of the investigation into the crime to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on August 13.
Later, Bose addressed a press conference, where he strongly condemned the incident. “What I saw, what I heard, what I was told and what is reported. The incident which took place here is shocking, shattering and deplorable. It is a shame for Bengal and India and humanity, the Bengal Governor said.
“This is the greatest degeneration we have seen around us. The custodians of law have themselves become conspirators. A section of the police is politicised and criminalised. This rot has to end...The government is responsible for this. The first responsibility lies with the government. We want security so that when you go to work at night you are safe...It is nothing but a bloodbath going on,” he added.
‘Abhaya Home'
A group of at least 20 doctors from various state-run medical establishments in Kolkata called on Bose, seeking his intervention after the vandalism.
The doctors, mostly women, also told Bose that they were feeling insecure.
"The governor assured the doctors of all assistance and taking the matter to the highest level to end the ongoing hooliganism in West Bengal," the official told news agency PTI. Bose, the official said, has opened 'Abhaya Home' where doctors who are feeling insecure could stay "until they get back the confidence to move around freely in West Bengal".