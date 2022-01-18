Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to six persons, accused in connection with a murder case relating to the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order while allowing the bail pleas of Mohd Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd Faizal, Mohd Shoaib, Rashid, and Parvez.

Delhi High Court, New Delhi. - PTI Photo

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 7:57 pm

According to the prosecution, a mob caused vandalism and had put on fire a sweet shop in the Gokulpuri area of North East Delhi leading to the death of a 22-year-old man named Dilbar Negi who sustained burn injuries. Negi used to work in the sweet shop. According to police, the rioting incident had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24, 2020, in which accused persons allegedly pelted stones, ransacked, and torched several shops there. Two days later, the mutilated dead body Negi was found from the shop.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Gokulpuri Police Station. During the earlier hearings on the bail pleas, the prosecution had opposed the petitions saying that while the riots started in the morning and continued till late in the night, it cannot be said that the accused were part of the riotous mob in the afternoon and not during the night.

Communal clashes had broken out in North East Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

With inputs from PTI

