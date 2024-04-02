The Burden Of Legacy On Jagan Mohan Reddy

But there was a clear shift from the promise to bring back what Reddy called ‘Rajanna’s rajyam’ (YSR’s reign) in 2011 to the popular campaign song Kavali Jagan, ravali Jagan (we want Jagan, Jagan will come) in 2017. It was Reddy who was walking the padayatra, interacting with women, the poor and farmers. He was addressing huge gatherings in an oratory style similar to that of this father. The party had emerged from YSR’s shadow to promote one person’s leadership, that of Reddy. In the next general and state elections (2019), the YSRCP swept the polls and won 151 of the total 175 assembly seats and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.