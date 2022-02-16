Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Thane District Sees 109 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fatalities

As the virus claimed the life of three patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,852. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:47 pm

With the addition of 109 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,07,425,  an official said on Wednesday.
       

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of three patients,  the death toll in the district rose to 11,852. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added. In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,168 while the death toll is 3,390, a local official added.

 

With PTI inputs.

