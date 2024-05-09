National

Telangana: Teen Rape Victims Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police

Interestingly, both the girls now aspire to become police officers as their fear of police has vanished after they were helped by the Meerpet police station to get justice.

Advertisement

Two minor rape victims in Telangana recently passed the Class 10 examination with flying colors
info_icon

Demonstrating remarkable grit and determination in the face of severe trauma, two minor rape victims in Telangana have recently passed the Class 10 examination with flying colours, results of which were recently announced in the state. The journey of younger girl (aged 15) is extremely shocking as she was raped by her own father in 2023.

This was discovered when her grandmother took her to a hospital when she complained of stomach pain, where doctors found out that she was pregnant.

To make matters worse, her pregnancy could not be aborted as it was in an advanced stage. She delivered a baby in the ninth month, M Mahender Reddy, a police officer, who dealt with both cases, told PTI recently.

Advertisement

The baby was admitted to an orphanage and the girl continued her education, he added.

Despite these tribulations, she passed the class X standard examination with a 5.6 GPA (grade point average).

The father was handed out a conviction with life imprisonment by the court which also awarded a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the girl, Reddy said.

The other girl (aged 16) was raped by her uncle, Reddy said. She secured an impressive 9.3 GPA in the class X standard exams.

In view of the heinous crime committed by her uncle, the girl's relatives stayed away from the family.

Advertisement

However, they congratulated her after her success in the X standard exam, he said.

Interestingly, both the girls now aspire to become police officers as their fear of police has vanished after they were helped by the Meerpet police station to get justice.

Reddy, who earlier served as SHO of Meerpet police station, said the woman constables and other police personnel handled the case with a humane approach.

Apart from helping the victims, Reddy said the police personnel went beyond the call of duty and tried to instill courage in their minds without confining themselves to the case requirements.

The police personnel also encouraged them to pursue their education, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Teen Rape Victims Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police
  2. Nijjar Killing: Accused Karan Brar Says He Got Student Visa To Canada Within Days
  3. Japan, Nagaland Join Hands In Construction Of Kohima Peace Memorial Commemorating World War II
  4. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  5. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
Entertainment News
  1. After Deleting Pictures With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Says His Wedding Ring Is ‘Very Dear’ To Him
  2. Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement At A Store Launch Event In Mumbai
  3. Mukesh Chhabra On Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Sequel: Many Emotions Attached, Realised I Shouldn't Touch It
  4. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  5. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. Rory McIlroy: Golf Could Learn From Northern Ireland Peace Process
  3. Lara's Bold Prediction: Jaiswal The Only One Primed To Shatter His Cricket Records
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Serbian Superstar Nikola Jokic Wins Third MVP Award
  5. Olympiakos Vs Aston Villa, Europa Conference League: Villans Ready For 'Biggest Challenge'
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; Mayawati's Nephew Reacts After Demotion