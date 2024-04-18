National

Telangana: Mob Vandalises School, Applies Tilak On Principal's Forehead Questioning Students' Saffron Dress

The Blessed Mother Teresa High School management said on Wednesday that two days ago, the principal asked the students to bring their parents after noticing that they were wearing saffron attire instead of a uniform.

Advertisement

Screen%20grab%20from%20video%20posted%20on%20X%2F%40vijaythottathil%0A
The objection by the correspondent and principal even reportedly led to a mob vandalising the school and manhandling its staff. Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/@vijaythottathil
info_icon

A missionary school in Kannepalli village of Telangana's Mancherial district has hit headlines after its correspondent and principal allegedly objected to some students coming to the institution wearing saffron-coloured 'Hanuman Deeksha dress'.

The objection by the correspondent and principal even reportedly led to a mob vandalising the school and manhandling its staff.

The Blessed Mother Teresa High School management said on Wednesday that two days ago, the principal asked the students to bring their parents after noticing that they were wearing saffron attire instead of a uniform, according to a news agency PTI report.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Hijab Row: Student Asked To Remove Her Headscarf; Boycotts Exam

Advertisement

Later, a group of people demanded an apology from the school management and some angry protestors allegedly vandalised the school windows on Tuesday, according to video footage given by the school correspondent.

The protesters also allegedly demanded an apology from the correspondent. According to reports, some men surrounded principal Joseph, beat him up and forcibly applied tilak on his forehead.

In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, a mob wearing saffron attire can be seen chanting 'jai shri Ram' and hurling stones towards the school.

ALSO READ | Saffron Flag Is Symbol Of Our Principles, Swayamsevaks Come To Shakhas To Serve Country: Bhagwat

Advertisement

According to Dandepally police, based on a complaint by the parents of the students, a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race) and 295 (A) (insulting the religious feelings) was booked on Tuesday against the officials of school, situated about 250 km from Hyderabad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured