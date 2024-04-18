Telangana: Mob Vandalises School, Applies Tilak On Principal's Forehead Questioning Students' Saffron Dress

A missionary school in Kannepalli village of Telangana's Mancherial district has hit headlines after its correspondent and principal allegedly objected to some students coming to the institution wearing saffron-coloured 'Hanuman Deeksha dress'.
The objection by the correspondent and principal even reportedly led to a mob vandalising the school and manhandling its staff.
The Blessed Mother Teresa High School management said on Wednesday that two days ago, the principal asked the students to bring their parents after noticing that they were wearing saffron attire instead of a uniform, according to a news agency PTI report.
Later, a group of people demanded an apology from the school management and some angry protestors allegedly vandalised the school windows on Tuesday, according to video footage given by the school correspondent.
The protesters also allegedly demanded an apology from the correspondent. According to reports, some men surrounded principal Joseph, beat him up and forcibly applied tilak on his forehead.
In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, a mob wearing saffron attire can be seen chanting 'jai shri Ram' and hurling stones towards the school.
According to Dandepally police, based on a complaint by the parents of the students, a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race) and 295 (A) (insulting the religious feelings) was booked on Tuesday against the officials of school, situated about 250 km from Hyderabad.