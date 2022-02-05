Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Active cases stood at 29,226.

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 8:49 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases continued to show a declining trend in Telangana on Saturday, with 2,098 fresh infections being reported taking the tally to 7,76,313, a health department bulletin said.
       

The state had recorded 2,387 cases on February 4. The number of recoveries also continued to outnumber fresh infections on Saturday, with 3,801 people recuperating from the infectious disease.      

Active cases stood at 29,226. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 7,42,988. The death toll increased to 4,099, with two more fatalities.
       

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of new cases with 629, followed by the Rangareddy (117) district. The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 95.71 per cent, respectively.

With PTI inputs.

