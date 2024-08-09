Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides

Harini Sri, a 13-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, performed Bharatanatyam for three hours straight to raise funds for Wayanad landslides, donating Rs 15,000 -- including her savings -- to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
Harini met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and donated the sum to CMDRF. She also showed him her Bharatanatyam dance recorded on a mobile phone, following which Vijayan blessed her.
The Information Public Relations of Kerala government shared a video of this sweet gesture on social media.
Several funding initiatives, including crowdfunding feast, have been held in Tamil Nadu in a bid to assist the people affected due to the landslides.
Massive landslides hit the hilly district of Wayanad on July 30, claiming the lives of over 200 people and leaving behind a huge trail of devastation. Mundakkai and Chooralmala were the worst-hit hamlets in the region.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday contributed Rs 5 lakh to the CMDRF for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad and decided to not host the 'At Home' reception on Independence Day this year due to the natural calamity.
CM Vijayan on Thursday had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Wayanad on August 10 and hoped that he will take a positive stand with regard to providing Central assistance for rehabilitation of those affected by the disaster.
At a press conference, he said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a nine-member committee to examine the severity of the disaster submit a report in this regard.
Vijayan said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.