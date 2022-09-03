Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 482 New Covid-19 Cases; 1 Fatality

Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 482 new Covid-19 cases, including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the tally to 35,69,624, the health department said.

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 8:40 am

Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 482 new Covid-19 cases, including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the tally to 35,69,624, the health department said.

The death toll increased to 38,036 with a 50-year-old woman succumbing to the virus, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 518 people recovered in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,26,532, leaving 5,056 active cases, it said.

Chennai logged 75 new cases accounting for the majority of new infections followed by 57 in Coimbatore, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts, the bulletin said.

No new cases were reported from Kallakurichi and Perambalur, while 22 districts reported new infections below 10, it added.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,161 active infections and overall 7,87,618 coronavirus cases.

A total of 19,135 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,89,42,716 the health bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the woman from Krishnagiri having co-morbidity was admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing on August 29.

She succumbed to the virus on September 1 due to respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

