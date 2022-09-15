Tamil Nadu Logs 447 New Coronavirus Infections

Tamil Nadu on Thursday registered 447 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 35,75,380 while the toll remained 38,038 with nil fatalities.

Recoveries were relatively less than the fresh infections as 438 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,32,547 leaving 4,794 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai, after several weeks of reporting less than 100 cases, saw 102 infections constituting the bulk of new cases in the state. It was followed by Coimbatore at 58 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 24 districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10. The state capital leads among districts with 2,257 active infections and overall 7,88,824 coronavirus cases. A total of 18,503 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.91 crore the bulletin said.

