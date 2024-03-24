National

Tamil Nadu Govt's Initiation Of Siddha Medical University Act Gets Madras High Court's Praise

Siddha system, said to have originated in Tamil Nadu, is the most ancient among the AYUSH (Ayurvedha, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) systems.

Outlook Web Desk
24 March 2024
The Madras High Court also directed the Tamil Nadu state government to find a suitable place near the Western Ghats to establish the Siddha University Photo: File photo
The Madras High Court lauded the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to enact the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Act, 2022 saying that its development would benefit mankind.

The Madras High Court also directed the Tamil Nadu state government to find a suitable place near the Western Ghats to establish the Siddha University where the Siddha system had actually blossomed, a verdictum.in report said.

The Madras High Court noted that although the Tamil Nadu government had established a separate Department for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy in the year 1970, there was no proper research or research facility available for Siddha medicine.

“Though the Siddha College at Palayamkottai is in existence from the year 1964, it has not achieved anything other than producing some graduates…The fact remains that even after 75 years of independence, we have not conducted any clinical trial and got recognized / approved in this system of medicine. For want of adequate research, our system of Medicine is not getting required audience at the international level,” the report quoted the observation made by the Division Bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice B Pugalendhi.

