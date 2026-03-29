T20 - Why We Root For The Underdog

A similar psychological pattern can be observed far beyond sport. The evolving narrative surrounding tensions involving Iran and the United States illustrates not only our tendency to sympathize with the relatively weaker side but also how fluid such narratives can be. Initially, global attention focused on anti-regime demonstrations in Iran and the reported killing of young protesters by state forces. In that narrative, the Iranian regime appeared as the aggressor, while sympathy flowed toward the young citizens demanding change. However, when a far more powerful external actor became involved, the psychological frame of the conflict witnessed a shift. That’s largely because when a stronger adversary enters the picture, the earlier aggressor may begin to appear, in relative terms, as the weaker party confronting a larger threat. Public sympathy can shift almost reflexively. Actions previously condemned may fade temporarily from attention as the narrative reorganizes around a new hierarchy of power. This tendency reflects a deep cognitive and moral bias. Regardless of where we stand on the global ladder of privilege, most people instinctively gravitate toward the side perceived as disadvantaged. In relative terms, we root for the little guy.