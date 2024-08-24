Life: A Zero-Sum Game?

If one looks closely, the concepts of success and failure are a rather circuitous route to happiness. While externalities are not in our control, a positive self-belief combined with a value-guided life may indeed cumulate to a life well lived—not successful, or failed, but simply well lived. Aristotle believed that all pursuit was the pursuit of happiness taking different forms, be it the pursuit of money, wealth, or love. None of them are the chief good, but just a means to an end. The chief good is happiness itself.