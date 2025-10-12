The Psychology of Self-Reliance: Why India’s Risk Appetite Must Evolve

Comparisons with other nations sharpen the point. Over the past two decades, China has deliberately cultivated an achievement-oriented psyche. Cities like Shenzhen and Hangzhou have become hubs of experimentation where entrepreneurs enjoy both state backing and social prestige. Failure, though still difficult, is buffered by community networks and institutional support. India, by contrast, continues to export its most risk-tolerant minds to America’s Silicon Valley as it offers high psychological safety, where failure enhances reputation rather than erodes it. The issue is not talent but environment: India must create similar conditions where experimentation feels emotionally and socially sustainable.