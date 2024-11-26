Global Entrepreneurship Network recognises Deep Tech startup Founder Durga Das As A Trailblazing Entrepreneur Shaping The Future Of Water With Aeronero

Durga Das stands alongside two other VV Venture fellows - Pauline Otila and Juliana Villegas. Pauline Otila, founder and managing director of Apiculture Venture Limited in Kenya, has over 20 years of experience in the beekeeping industry. She established her company to empower women and create a market for beehive products. Juliana Villegas, founder of Somos Martina, is dedicated to transforming women's health in Colombia and beyond by providing sustainable underwear for menstruation, incontinence, and postpartum use. Together, these inspiring women are not just building businesses; they're building a better future. Their passion, innovation, and dedication to social impact are truly commendable.