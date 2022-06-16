Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Nepal

A man from Nepal who was returning from Dubai has exhibited the symptoms of monkeypox.

Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Nepal
CDC via AP, File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 10:13 pm

Kathmandu, Jun 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old Nepalese national who returned from Dubai was admitted to a tropical and infectious disease hospital here on Thursday after he exhibited symptoms of monkeypox.  


 According to officials at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, the man was referred to the hospital by health workers at the Tribhuvan International Airport’s health desk, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. 


 “The man has been suffering from fever for the last week and has rashes all over his body. We have isolated him and begun treatment. Further investigation will be carried out in coordination with agencies under the Health Ministry,” The Post report quoted Dr Manisha Rawal, director at the hospital, as saying. 


 This year, over 1,600 confirmed and almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from 39 countries – including seven where monkeypox has been detected for years, and 32 newly-affected countries. 


 The global outbreak of monkeypox is "clearly unusual and concerning", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday as he announced to convene an emergency committee next week to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

Tags

National Director Hospitals / Clinics Monkeypox Nepal Dubai Sukraraj Tropical And Infectious Disease Hospital Investigation The Post Report
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

With Cracks In MeToo Movement And Silencing Of Women, How Do We Fight The Might Of Patriarchy?

With Cracks In MeToo Movement And Silencing Of Women, How Do We Fight The Might Of Patriarchy?