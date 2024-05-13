Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away At 72

Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has died at the age of 72. Modi had been battling cancer for several months and had recently announced that he would not be participating in the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections due to his illness.
In a statement on social media last month, Sushil Modi said: "I have been battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to inform people about it. I will not be able to do anything for Lok Sabha elections."
"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he added.
Early Life And Career Of Sushil Kumar Modi
Born on January 5, 1952, Sushil Kumar Modi began his political journey as a student activist at Patna University, where he served as the general secretary of the Students' Union in 1973. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rose through the ranks to become a prominent leader in the state of Bihar.
Over his three-decade-long political career, Sushil Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC, and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.
BJP Leaders Condole Party Leaders Sushil Kumar's Demise
Several senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad, have paid tributes to Sushil Kumar Modi.
In a statement, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and senior party leader, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi. His long public life was dedicated to the service of the people and the welfare of the poor. His work for the development of Bihar will always be remembered."