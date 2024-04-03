BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced on Wednesday that he has been grappling with cancer for the past six months, leading to his decision not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP leader shared the news via the social media platform X, stating, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party."
This revelation comes after speculations arose in February when the BJP announced its candidates from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha elections, with Sushil Modi's name notably absent from the list.
Sushil Kumar was Nitish Kumar’s deputy CM for around 11 years, and the duo is often referred to as "Ram-Laxman ki jodi" in the political circles of Bihar. In addition to his role as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi has also served as the state's Finance Minister.
Lok Sabha elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.