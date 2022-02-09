Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover

This is the 65th civil airport under the aviation security group (ASG) of the central force, which functions under the Union home ministry.

Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover
Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:20 pm

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Wednesday, took over the security of the Surat airport in Gujarat with the induction of about 360 armed personnel for providing a counter-terrorist cover to the facility, officials said.


This is the 65th civil airport under the aviation security group (ASG) of the central force, which functions under the Union home ministry.


Surat, about 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, is the biggest diamond cutting and polishing hub of the country, and as per officials, the airport handles over 1.25 lakh passengers per month.

Related stories

Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary: Parts Of Srinagar And Sopore Shutdown

A Tale Of Voters' Wrath: No Love Lost As Goa Goes To Polls On V Day

Mizoram Reports 1,806 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

The Centre had sanctioned the manpower for the airport in the middle of the year 2020 but, the CISF induction at the facility, run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), kept getting delayed due to logistical issues, officials told PTI.


The induction took place on Wednesday during a ceremonial event attended by officials and representatives of the Gujarat government, AAI and the CISF, they said. A deputy commandant rank officer will head the CISF contingent that is about 360 personnel strong, they added.


The airport has regular commercial flights connecting major domestic destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore among others and was being guarded by personnel of the Gujarat Police and their reserve units till now. In Gujarat, the CISF already guards the airports at Bhuj, Bhavnagar, Vadodara Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Porbandar.


The 1.62-lakh personnel strong paramilitary force is designated as the national civil aviation security force and the government has earlier said that it will be gradually given the charge of more and more civil airports. There are about 100 operational airports in the country at present.


The CISF, as per its existing protocol at other civil airports, will provide a 24x7 armed cover to the facility, and frisk passengers and their luggage ahead of boarding a flight.


The troops will be armed with assault rifles like the AK series and INSAS and will man the airport perimeter from watchtowers erected at vantage positions apart from having a vehicle-borne quick reaction team, an officer had said earlier.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Surat Airport CISF Gujarat
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

 Kapil Sibal Slams Centre For Increasing Tax On Petrol And Diesel

Govt Asks Central Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts Of Teachers In 'Mission Mode'

Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary: Parts Of Srinagar And Sopore Shutdown

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star