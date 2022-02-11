Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Stung By Modi's Dynasty Politics Remark, Lalu Hits Below The Belt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism of dynasty politics evoked a below the belt response on Friday from RJD president Lalu Prasad who controls the party with the help of his wife and three children.

Stung By Modi's Dynasty Politics Remark, Lalu Hits Below The Belt
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 7:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism of dynasty politics evoked a below the belt response on Friday from RJD president Lalu Prasad who controls the party with the help of his wife and three children. The former Bihar chief minister was asked about Modi's remarks criticising dynasty politics in an interview earlier this week. The PM had also praised Prasad's arch rival Nitish Kumar, the current chief minister, for not bringing any family member into politics.

"Modi never had any children. Nitish has a son who is averse to politics. One can only pray that they are blessed with offspring who can carry forward their political legacy," said the RJD leader, who has been known for pushing the boundaries of civility in public discourse, during a media interaction. Prasad was accompanied by younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who started off in 2015 as the deputy to Nitish Kumar when the arch rivals had entered into a short-lived political alliance. Yadav took a jibe at the prime minister reminding him of his famous acrimony with the Bihar chief minister that continued till the latter returned to the BJP-led NDA in 2017.

"Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar used to call each other names. One would say BJP stands for badka jhutha (big liar) party. The other would say JD(U) (Kumar's party) stood for janata ka daman, utpidan (suppression and exploitation of the masses)," Tejashwi Yadav recalled. "The two senior leaders would do well to make up their mind about each other," the 33 years old said, tongue in cheek. Yadav's mother Rabri Devi had succeeded his father as the chief minister and held the post till the RJD's defeat in 2005 at the hands of the JD(U)-BJP combine. While Yadav is now the leader of the opposition in state assembly, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is a second term RJD MLA, and eldest sister Misa Bharti is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

PTI Inputs

Tags

National National RJD Nitish Kumar Lalu Prasad Yadav Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha

Delhi HC Allows Businessman Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail