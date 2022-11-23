Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Stalin Launches New Initiatives In His Constituency, Lays Foundation Stone For New Projects

The CM laid foundation stone for projects worth an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, an official release said.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 4:41 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated completed projects in his Kolathur constituency in the city and laid the foundation stone for various initiatives.

The CM laid foundation stone for projects worth an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, an official release said.

Among others, he inaugurated a hostel building and a renovated badminton court. 

He played badminton with students there and gave away sports equipment to them, it said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for various projects to be undertaken by the city corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), all at an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, it added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Tamil Nadu Government Lays Foundation Stone Development Projects Politics M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?