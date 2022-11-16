Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Stalin Launches Breakfast Scheme For Students Of TN Temple-Run Schools, Colleges

In the Demand for grants to the HR & CE department for 2022-23 presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the government announced the cost-free breakfast scheme for students of schools and colleges run by the Palani temple.

A nutritious breakfast can be a great way to start the day
Cost-free breakfast scheme for students by Tamil Nadu CM

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 4:44 pm

The cost-free breakfast scheme for 4,000 students of educational institutions run by the popular Palani temple was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Stalin inaugurated the scheme from here through video-conferencing for the students of 2 schools and 4 colleges in Dindigul district run by the shrine and the temple administration would bear the expenditure. Idli, Venpongal, Rava upma, Kichidi with chutney and sambar would be served in the breakfast.

The students hail from places that are far away from their respective educational institutions and the move is also considering their economic situation, the government said in an official release here. HR & CE Minister, P K Sekar Babu, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, who hails from Dindigul district and top officials were present.

The Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swami Thirukoil at Palani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu runs the educational institutions. The ancient hill shrine is popularly known as the Palani temple, which attracts devotees from far and wide, including neighbouring Kerala and countries like Malaysia and Singapore, home to a large number of Indian origin Tamils. 

The place of worship, dedicated to Lord Muruga is administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department of the State government. In the Demand for grants to the HR & CE department for 2022-23 presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the government announced the cost-free breakfast scheme for students of schools and colleges run by the Palani temple. 

On September 15 this year, the breakfast scheme for government school students from class 1 to 5 was launched by Stalin.  On 7 May 2022, on the occasion of completion of a year in office, Stalin had announced the scheme in Assembly. In Tamil, the scheme for government school students is named as "Mudalamaicharin Kalai Unavu Thittam (Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme)."

(With PTI inputs)

