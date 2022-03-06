Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Srinagar: 1 Killed, 10 Injured In Grenade Attack On Security Forces

'At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street,' a police official said.

Representative image of Srinagar File Photo

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 5:38 pm

A civilian was killed while at least 10 others, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Hari Singh High Street locality of the city here on Sunday, police said.


"At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said.

He said a policeman and 10 civilians received splinter injuries in the explosion.


The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where a civilian succumbed to the injuries, he added.


The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.  

