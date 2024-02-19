SP Will Not Join Rahul's Nyay Yatra Till Seat-Sharing With Congress Finalised, Says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party will not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on Monday. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.