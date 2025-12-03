Sonia Gandhi Warns Modi Government Has ‘Signed A Death Warrant’ For Aravallis

She said the Environment Ministry has more often appeared in the news for bypassing due process and diluting environmental safeguards rather than strengthening them. She pointed to a growing trend of setting local communities against environmental protections whenever politically convenient. Gandhi accused the Forest Survey of India of wrongly blaming the Forest Rights Act, 2006, for declining forest cover, and noted that even the concerned minister had echoed this claim. She highlighted the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s June 2024 call to evict nearly 65,000 families from tiger reserves, which she said violated the spirit of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 that requires relocations to be voluntary.