Sonia Gandhi Warns Modi Government Has ‘Signed A Death Warrant’ For Aravallis

She reflected on the historic and ecological value of the Aravalli range, which stretches from Gujarat through Rajasthan to Haryana.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonia Gandhi Warns Modi Government Has ‘Signed A Death Warrant’ For Aravallis
Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Modi government of exhibiting a particularly “venal streak of cynicism” toward environmental protection.

  • Gandhi criticised the government’s move to exempt any Aravalli hills below 100 metres in height from restrictions on mining, calling it an open signal to illegal miners and mafias.

  • Gandhi also referred to a recent Central Ground Water Board report which found that 13 percent–15 percent of tested groundwater samples in Delhi contained uranium levels exceeding permissible limits for human consumption.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Modi government of exhibiting a particularly “venal streak of cynicism” toward environmental protection, claiming it has now “nearly signed a death warrant” for the Aravalli hills. She urged the government to withdraw the amendments it “bulldozed” through Parliament in the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, along with the Forest Conservation Rules (2022).

Gandhi criticised the government’s move to exempt any Aravalli hills below 100 metres in height from restrictions on mining, calling it an open signal to illegal miners and mafias. She argued that nearly 90 percent of the range falls below this threshold, leaving it vulnerable to large-scale destruction.

She reflected on the historic and ecological value of the Aravalli range, which stretches from Gujarat through Rajasthan to Haryana. Describing it as a natural barrier that has slowed the spread of desertification from the Thar Desert to the Gangetic Plains and as a guardian of ancient forts such as Chittorgarh and Ranthambore, she wrote that the region has also long nurtured spiritual traditions across northwest India. Gandhi warned that the government has “nearly signed a death warrant for these hills, already denuded by illegal mining.”

Related Content
Related Content

Turning to air pollution, she noted that Delhi has entered its annual smog season. A thick haze of dust, smoke, and particulate matter has settled over the city, exposing millions of residents to toxic air. She cited research suggesting the crisis is a “slow-motion public health tragedy,” with annual estimates of up to 34,000 deaths across just 10 cities.

Gandhi also referred to a recent Central Ground Water Board report which found that 13 percent–15 percent of tested groundwater samples in Delhi contained uranium levels exceeding permissible limits for human consumption. She added that groundwater in Punjab and Haryana showed even higher contamination, highlighting the severe health dangers for affected populations.

According to her, these developments are interconnected symptoms of a deeper environmental crisis that has unfolded over the past decade. She said government policy has shown a consistent disregard for ecological protection since the Modi administration took office, encouraging the reckless exploitation of natural resources while ignoring long-term consequences.

Gandhi argued that the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, has removed large categories of land and projects from forest clearance requirements, making it easier to divert forests for other uses. She also claimed that the Draft EIA Notification 2020 sought to weaken public participation, expand exemptions, and reduce compliance obligations. She criticised the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2018 for loosening construction norms along India’s coasts, opening sensitive shorelines and the habitats of fishing communities to commercial and industrial development.

She said the Environment Ministry has more often appeared in the news for bypassing due process and diluting environmental safeguards rather than strengthening them. She pointed to a growing trend of setting local communities against environmental protections whenever politically convenient. Gandhi accused the Forest Survey of India of wrongly blaming the Forest Rights Act, 2006, for declining forest cover, and noted that even the concerned minister had echoed this claim. She highlighted the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s June 2024 call to evict nearly 65,000 families from tiger reserves, which she said violated the spirit of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 that requires relocations to be voluntary.

Gandhi asserted that India needs a new approach to environmental protection. She called for halting ongoing and planned deforestation in areas such as Great Nicobar, Hasdeo Aranya in north Chhattisgarh, and Dhirauli in Madhya Pradesh. She also urged action against rampant illegal mining in the Aravalli range and other fragile regions like the Western Ghats, and demanded an end to the destructive leveling of Himalayan mountains that has cost many lives in recent years.

She emphasised the need to reassess the environmental laws and policy changes enacted over the past decade, arguing that they have led the country down “this disastrous path.” Gandhi reiterated her demand that the government withdraw the amendments pushed through Parliament in the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Forest Conservation Rules (2022), calling them anti-Adivasi measures that permit the clearance of forests without consulting affected communities.

She also condemned the practice of granting post-facto environmental clearances to major corporations that violate environmental laws, calling it one of the government’s “home-grown policy innovations” that cannot be allowed to continue.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution