Sonia Gandhi Vows To Work Against Agnipath, Calls The Scheme 'Directionless'

Calling Centres' Agnipath scheme directionless, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that her party will work towards the withdrawal of the scheme.

Appealing to the youths protesting against the scheme, she called for the adoption of peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands.



"It is unfortunate that the government has announced a new armed forces' recruitment policy, which is completely directionless and it has done so while ignoring your voices," she said in a statement in Hindi, addressed to the youths. Declaring her party's support for them, the Congress president said along with the youths, several ex-soldiers, and defense experts have questioned the scheme.



Gandhi, who is being treated at a hospital here for a lower respiratory tract infection and post-Covid symptoms, said she can understand the pain of the youths over the "three-year delay" in recruitment despite lakhs of vacancies in the Army.



Gandhi said she also empathizes with the youths who are awaiting results and appointments after taking the test for induction in the Air Force. "The Congress stands with you with full force and promises to struggle for your interests and for the withdrawal of this scheme... Like true patriots, we will articulate your voices following the path of truth, non-violence, resilience, and peace," she told the youths in her letter.



"I appeal to you to use peaceful and non-violent means to protest for your rightful demands. The Indian National Congress is with you," the Congress chief said. Youths across the country have taken to the streets and are protesting against the new short-term recruitment scheme for entry into the armed forces. There have been violent protests in several places and irate youths have torched trains and damaged public property at various places.