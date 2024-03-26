National

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day Hunger Strike, Vows Continued Fight For Ladakh's Rights

Renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk concludes his 21-day hunger strike, surviving on salt and water, demanding statehood for Ladakh and protection of its ecology.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonam Wangchuk
info_icon

After a gruelling 21 days subsisting solely on salt and water, Sonam Wangchuk, renowned climate activist and education reformer, has brought his hunger strike to a close. His protest, aimed at securing statehood for Ladakh and preserving the fragile Himalayan ecology, concluded amidst a gathering of thousands across the Union Territory.

Wangchuk, whose life inspired the character Phsukh Wangdu in the film '3 Idiots', remained resolute in his demands as he broke his fast. "I will continue to fight for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and people's political rights," he affirmed. The conclusion of his strike marked the beginning of a hunger strike by women's groups echoing the same demands.

Advertisement

Sonam Wangchuk addressing the crowd on March 6. - null
A Silent 'Climate Fast' For Sixth Schedule in Leh; Sonam Wangchuk Addresses Thousands

BY Naseer Ganai

Initiating his fast on March 6, Wangchuk had pledged to continue until March 27, asserting it could extend to death if necessary. Despite harsh conditions with temperatures plunging to -10 degrees Celsius, he was joined by 350 others in solidarity.

In a poignant video message prior to ending his fast, Wangchuk called upon the Union government, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to address Ladakh's concerns. "We are trying to remind and awaken their consciousness to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayan mountains in Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures," he emphasised.

Advertisement

Ladakh, comprising Leh and Kargil districts, gained Union Territory status after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Recent protests stemmed from demands by the Leh and Kargil leadership, uniting under the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, for statehood and protection of tribal rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Despite the formation of a high-level committee by the Centre, meetings with protest representatives yielded no breakthroughs. Earlier this month, Home Minister Amit Shah met with UT leaders but failed to assuage their demands, prompting Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk | - PTI
Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Over Statehood Demand Enters Day 15 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: Rescue Efforts Underway At Bridge Collapse Site In Baltimore; President Biden Briefed
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kumaraswamy May Contest From Mandya; PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate Rekha Patra