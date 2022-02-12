Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Son Of MoS (Home) Moves HC For Getting Corrected His Bail Order

Ashish Mishra moved the Lucknow bench of the high court seeking insertion of sections 302 for murder and 120 B for criminal conspiracy which were inadvertently not mentioned in the high court order granting him the bail.

Aftermath of violence at Lakhimpur Kheri Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:48 am

Union Minister of State for Home Ajai Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra moved the Allahabad High Court on Friday seeking rectification of his bail order in the case of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

His counsel filed the plea saying that owing to the inadvertent omission of the penal sections of the case against him, the jail authorities would not release him. Mishra’s plea is likely to be heard next week.

A bench of justice Rajeev Singh had granted on Thursday. “It is a mere typographical error while the court already considered the bail under these sections too and as such the same may be allowed making an addition of these sections in the order,” said Mishra’s application. 

In its bail order, though the court had mentioned various sections, including sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 427 and 34 of the IPC, section 30 of the Arms Act and section 177 of the Motor vehicle Act in its order, sections 302 and 120 B of the IPC were not mentioned in it.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers' protest at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year. Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 as the main accused for his alleged roles in the crime.

With inputs from PTI. 

