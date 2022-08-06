Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SKM To Launch Nationwide Stir Against ‘Agnipath’ Scheme

‘Agnipath’ is a scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

undefined
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders and members.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 4:13 pm

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of over 40 farm unions, will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on Sunday.

The campaign will be launched in collaboration with the United Front of ex-Servicemen and various youth organisations.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Saturday said the first step in the campaign would be a "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" conference from August 7 to August 14.

"This campaign aims to educate the public about the disastrous consequences of the controversial Agnipath scheme and compel the Centre, by using democratic, peaceful and constitutional means, to roll it back.

Related stories

BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Calls For Campaign Against Agnipath Scheme From Aug 7

Agnipath Scheme: 9.55 Lakh Applicants Including 82,200 Women For 3000 Posts In Indian Navy

9.55 Lakh Applicants Register For Recruitment In Navy Under Agnipath Scheme

"If the (three) farm laws were dire, the Agnipath scheme is disastrous. With our farmers and soldiers in distress, the backbone of our nation is in danger of being broken. Our silence cannot be the reason for the government to bulldoze and destroy the protectors and feeders of the nation. We have stopped them once, we can stop them again," Yadav told a press conference here.

He said some of the major events under the campaign will take place on Sunday in Haryana's Jind district, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) and Kolkata.

On August 9, the events will be held in Rewari (Haryana) and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

There will be events in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) on August 10 and in Patna on August 11.

Yadav said the Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn and the earlier system of regular and permanent recruitment restored.

"Agnipath" is a scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Agnipath Scheme Army Indian Air Force (IAF) Navy Soldiers Contractual Basis Stir Protest Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Farmers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Para-Powerlifting Gold; Murali Sreeshankar Bags Long Jump Silver

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Para-Powerlifting Gold; Murali Sreeshankar Bags Long Jump Silver

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars