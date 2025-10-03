SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Police cite CCTV and post-mortem findings in Uttarkashi case; relatives and Congress demand impartial probe, alleging threats to Pratap.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajiv Pratap
Rajiv Pratap
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Journalist Rajiv Pratap’s death was ruled an intoxication-related road accident by the SIT after examining CCTV and medical reports.

  • Police say Pratap was last seen drunk and driving alone, but his family claims he faced prior threats.

  • Congress has called the incident “tragic and horrific,” demanding a fair investigation into the case.

The Special Investigation Team looking into the murder of digital journalist Rajiv Pratap has determined that the cause of death was an intoxication-related road accident.

On the evening of September 18, Pratap, a Dehradun native who was residing in Uttarkashi, vanished from sight.  On September 28, about ten days after he vanished, his body was found in the Joshiada Barrage.

After examining the post-mortem report, CCTV footage, and testimony from individuals close to him, police have arrived at the prima facie conclusion that it was a traffic accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Panwar, who is leading the SIT, told reporters.

However, he said other aspects of the case are also being examined.

Rajiv Pratap - null
Missing Journalist Rajiv Pratap Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake

BY PTI

According to Panwar, Pratap met with Chief Constable Soban Singh, who was stationed at the police lines, on September 18 with his former student and videographer Manbir Kaluda. After that, the three went to a taxi stand and the market, where they consumed alcohol until about ten o'clock at night.

Related Content
Related Content

Pratap urged Soban to wait before he drove off home. After that, they proceeded to a hotel where they had dinner and purchased more alcohol.

Around 11 p.m., Pratap was seen staggering out of the hotel on CCTV footage taken from the bus stop.  Soon after, Soban left the hotel as well, and they both got into his car.  But after a while, Soban stepped out, and the officer said Pratap took the wheel.

There was nobody else inside the car in the video.  At 11:38 p.m., the automobile was last spotted travelling towards Gangori after being caught on CCTV cameras travelling through Badri Tiraha and Tekhala Bridge.

Pratap had been missing since the night of 18 September. - X
Uttarakhand Police Form SIT To Probe Journalist Rajeev Pratap’s Death In Uttarkashi

BY Outlook News Desk

CCTV cameras are placed at petrol stations and bank ATMs beyond Gangori Bridge, according to Panwar, but none of the footage from those locations showed Pratap's car.

Soban admitted to authorities that he had attempted to convince Pratap out of driving because he was drunk and didn't often drive.  'I'll go a bit further, turn the car around, and be back,' Pratap insisted.  According to Soban, he followed him on foot for a while but was unable to track him down, so he believed he had gone to his sister's house in Kot Bangla and then came back home.

Panwar added that, as per the report, had the driver exited the vehicle after turning off the ignition and locking the doors, the keys would not have been left inside. The locked windows further rule out the possibility of the vehicle being locked from the outside.

A blue slipper was found inside the car after sand was removed, but no other significant evidence was recovered, he said.

Meanwhile, Pratap's family and the Congress party have raised suspicions over his death, demanding an impartial probe. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the incident 'tragic and horrific' and alleged that honest journalism lives in fear under BJP rule.

Outlook Cover - null
Journalist Killed; Indian Journalism On Life Support? Uttarakhand Scribe Rajeev Pratap Found Dead In Bhagirathi River

BY Outlook News Desk

Murari Lal, Pratap's father, and other relatives have also asserted that the journalist had been threatened before he passed away.  The SIT, headed by Panwar, was established by Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth in response to growing pressure.

Although the occurrence seems to have been an accident, Panwar reaffirmed that an additional inquiry is being conducted to look into all potential causes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SA-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: England Complete Comfortable Opening Win By 10 Wickets

  2. IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Indian Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel Scores Maiden Century

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  3. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. A Century Of The Sangh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Journey From Margins To Mainstream

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps