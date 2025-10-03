SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Journalist Rajiv Pratap’s death was ruled an intoxication-related road accident by the SIT after examining CCTV and medical reports.
Police say Pratap was last seen drunk and driving alone, but his family claims he faced prior threats.
Congress has called the incident “tragic and horrific,” demanding a fair investigation into the case.
The Special Investigation Team looking into the murder of digital journalist Rajiv Pratap has determined that the cause of death was an intoxication-related road accident.
On the evening of September 18, Pratap, a Dehradun native who was residing in Uttarkashi, vanished from sight. On September 28, about ten days after he vanished, his body was found in the Joshiada Barrage.
After examining the post-mortem report, CCTV footage, and testimony from individuals close to him, police have arrived at the prima facie conclusion that it was a traffic accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Panwar, who is leading the SIT, told reporters.
However, he said other aspects of the case are also being examined.
According to Panwar, Pratap met with Chief Constable Soban Singh, who was stationed at the police lines, on September 18 with his former student and videographer Manbir Kaluda. After that, the three went to a taxi stand and the market, where they consumed alcohol until about ten o'clock at night.
Pratap urged Soban to wait before he drove off home. After that, they proceeded to a hotel where they had dinner and purchased more alcohol.
Around 11 p.m., Pratap was seen staggering out of the hotel on CCTV footage taken from the bus stop. Soon after, Soban left the hotel as well, and they both got into his car. But after a while, Soban stepped out, and the officer said Pratap took the wheel.
There was nobody else inside the car in the video. At 11:38 p.m., the automobile was last spotted travelling towards Gangori after being caught on CCTV cameras travelling through Badri Tiraha and Tekhala Bridge.
CCTV cameras are placed at petrol stations and bank ATMs beyond Gangori Bridge, according to Panwar, but none of the footage from those locations showed Pratap's car.
Soban admitted to authorities that he had attempted to convince Pratap out of driving because he was drunk and didn't often drive. 'I'll go a bit further, turn the car around, and be back,' Pratap insisted. According to Soban, he followed him on foot for a while but was unable to track him down, so he believed he had gone to his sister's house in Kot Bangla and then came back home.
Panwar added that, as per the report, had the driver exited the vehicle after turning off the ignition and locking the doors, the keys would not have been left inside. The locked windows further rule out the possibility of the vehicle being locked from the outside.
A blue slipper was found inside the car after sand was removed, but no other significant evidence was recovered, he said.
Meanwhile, Pratap's family and the Congress party have raised suspicions over his death, demanding an impartial probe. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the incident 'tragic and horrific' and alleged that honest journalism lives in fear under BJP rule.
Murari Lal, Pratap's father, and other relatives have also asserted that the journalist had been threatened before he passed away. The SIT, headed by Panwar, was established by Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth in response to growing pressure.
Although the occurrence seems to have been an accident, Panwar reaffirmed that an additional inquiry is being conducted to look into all potential causes.