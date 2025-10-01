Uttarakhand Police Form SIT To Probe Journalist Rajeev Pratap’s Death In Uttarkashi

Postmortem cites accident-like injuries; family alleges threats, SIT to examine CCTV, call records and vehicle.

Outlook News Desk
Rajeev pratap rajeev pratap death Uttarakhand news Uttarakhand latest news SIT probe
Pratap had been missing since the night of 18 September. Photo: X
  • Journalist Rajeev Pratap’s body was recovered from the Bhagirathi river 10 days after he went missing.

  • Postmortem found internal injuries consistent with accidents, no signs of assault.

  • Uttarakhand Police formed an SIT to probe all angles, including CCTV, calls and car evidence.

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of journalist Rajeev Pratap, whose body was recovered from the Bhagirathi river 10 days after he went missing, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth said the SIT, headed by the Uttarkashi deputy superintendent of police, will examine all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage, electronic evidence, call records and the statements of people last seen with him. A technical evaluation of his car will also be conducted, he added.

Pratap had been missing since the night of 18 September. His body was recovered from the Joshiyara barrage in Uttarkashi district on 28 September. Reported PTI, the journalist’s family alleged that he had been receiving threats following some of his news reports. Several journalists’ organisations have also demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

Journalist Killed; Indian Journalism On Life Support? Uttarakhand Scribe Rajeev Pratap Found Dead In Bhagirathi River

BY Outlook News Desk

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarita Doval said the postmortem report stated that Pratap died due to internal injuries to his chest and abdomen, with doctors noting that such injuries are typically sustained in accidents. The report did not indicate any signs of assault, she said.

On the night of 18 September, Pratap had dinner with a friend at the Chauhan Hotel near the Uttarkashi bus stand and left in his friend’s car for Gangori, the SP said. When he did not return, his friend informed the police and his family the next day. Based on the family’s complaint, the police registered a case and launched an intensive search.

Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was killed. - Sources
Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder: Was Mukesh Chandrakar Killed To Silence His Investigations?

BY Tarique Anwar

Doval said CCTV footage from that night showed Pratap driving alone at 11:39 pm. The following day, his car was found about 500 metres away from that location. His slippers were recovered from the vehicle during the search, she added.

The SP said the investigation remains ongoing and that the family has also provided some information. “Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

